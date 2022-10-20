WATCH: Reporter Drops Comically Brutal F-Bomb Quote on British PM – In English – Right in the Middle of German Report on Ouster

“Es kam zu Handgreiflichkeiten in der Lobby,” reported The ARD’s London bureau chief Annette Dittert on Thursday following the sudden end of Conservative Liz Truss‘s exceedingly brief turn as British Prime Minister.

“There were fisticuffs in the lobby,” is the lovely English auto-translation. Not just scuffles but some F-bombs, too, which Dittert left un-translated in her report, to excellent effect — and the delight of Twitter around the world.

Right in the middle of her German-language Tagesschau report, Dittert quoted furious Conservative deputy whip Craig Whittaker dropping a pair of F-bombs.

“I’m fucking furious, and I don’t fucking care anymore,” Dittert read in clear English. She quickly added in German, “I won’t translate that right now but this is a party where really every discipline has collapsed.”

After versions of the clip were already getting play in German Twitter, a pair of English tweets really broke out and went viral.

Dittert shared the full video of her report.

And retweeted some versions as well.

A classic clip, and awesome delivery by Dittert.

The scuffles, angst, yelling, cursing, and general drama following the resignation of Truss after only six weeks at the job has been tearing up the internet on Thursday, but this clip may actually be the most perfect encapsulation of the moment. Or at least a startling one. Certainly one of the more hilarious ones.

It wasn’t the only viral moment to come from reactions to Truss. One MP’s amazingly English … um, fury? .. also went viral on Thursday. In his case, it’s also all about the delivery.

