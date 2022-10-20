UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

Truss served at Number 10 for just 44 days, a staggeringly brief spate of time that saw her Tory party descend into chaos.

Her demise was so anticipated that last week, The Daily Star, a UK tabloid, introduced a live feed on YouTube of lettuce purchased from Tescos for less than a dollar. The video, introduced on Oct. 14, asked a simple question: “Will Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?”

The lettuce did, and on Thursday morning, the Star turned on disco lights on the live feed for a jubilant celebration of Truss’s resignation.

Within minutes, the regal melody was replaced by house music, and the lettuce was joined by several bottles of booze.

“It’s official: Daily Star’s 60p lettuce has outlasted Liz Truss in her disastrous spell as PM,” the Daily Star announced on Thursday.

The lettuce bit was apparently inspired by a savage column in The Economist published Oct. 11.

“Liz Truss is already a historical figure. However long she now lasts in office, she is set to be remembered as the prime minister whose grip on power was the shortest in British political history,” the Economist wrote.

“Ms Truss entered Downing Street on 6 September. She blew up her own government with a package of unfunded tax cuts and energy-price guarantees on 23 September,” the piece continued. “Take away the 10 days of mourning after the death of the Queen, and she had seven days in control. That is the shelf-life of a lettuce.”

