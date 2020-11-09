comScore

Watch Televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s Haunting 40-Second Laugh at Joe Biden Winning the 2020 Election

By Ken MeyerNov 9th, 2020, 9:36 am

Kenneth Copeland had a really…um…viral moment of some sort as he brazenly cackled at the idea of Joe Biden being president.

The televangelist, known for the 2019 interview where he defended his luxurious lifestyle and private jets funded by his congregation, filmed a service on Sunday from his church in Texas. At one point, Copeland began to mock the media for announcing Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

“The media said what?” Copeland asked. “The media said Joe Biden’s president! Ha ha ha ha”

Copeland went on from there with at least 30 more seconds of deeply uncomfortable, sarcastic laughter over Biden’s victory. The moment was flagged online by the progressive group Right Wing Watch, and as their video of Copeland received millions of views, people across the Twitterverse were frightened and disturbed by his apparent maniacal episode.

