Kenneth Copeland had a really…um…viral moment of some sort as he brazenly cackled at the idea of Joe Biden being president.

The televangelist, known for the 2019 interview where he defended his luxurious lifestyle and private jets funded by his congregation, filmed a service on Sunday from his church in Texas. At one point, Copeland began to mock the media for announcing Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

“The media said what?” Copeland asked. “The media said Joe Biden’s president! Ha ha ha ha”

Copeland went on from there with at least 30 more seconds of deeply uncomfortable, sarcastic laughter over Biden’s victory. The moment was flagged online by the progressive group Right Wing Watch, and as their video of Copeland received millions of views, people across the Twitterverse were frightened and disturbed by his apparent maniacal episode.

If I thought this was Christianity, I would run the other way. I’m not talking about the way people voted. I’m talking about this crackpot clownery. https://t.co/VaOJtZNrwh — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) November 8, 2020

This is legitimately terrifying. The sound will haunt me for some time to come. https://t.co/28n3RME73f — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) November 9, 2020

I’m 100% an atheist but I’m also pretty sure this video proves demons exist. https://t.co/iOzxlltK47 — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 9, 2020

Are we releasing our failed Joker audition tapes on Twitter now? https://t.co/vPVPHEoiuL — Andy Lewis (@andyblewis) November 8, 2020

This guy, surely, is just a possessed ventriloquist doll https://t.co/2xA5dQEiQN — Kurtis Eichler 📰 (@ByEichler) November 8, 2020

Kenneth Copeland, a televangelist with $300 million by exploiting his followers in the name of God, short circuits at the idea that Biden won the election. Totally not a cult though. Totally. pic.twitter.com/ueLyoNAbgA — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 8, 2020

this is 10x scarier than any horror movie https://t.co/ZNI4z13zjM — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 9, 2020

Eighties horror is the best. https://t.co/rXGRI5JjNw — Chris Ryle Wright (@chrisrwright) November 8, 2020

