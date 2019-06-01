You may or may not be familiar with televangelist Kenneth Copeland, but you’re probably at least aware of the fact that certain televangelists tend to live rather luxurious lifestyles.

A recent Inside Edition investigation (video above) from correspondent Lisa Guerrero spotlighted Copeland and others who fly pricey private jets.

But perhaps the wildest thing to come out of all of this was Guerrero’s interview with Copeland himself, which got quite a bit of attention online this week.

Guerrero started by asking, “Why have you said that you won’t fly commercial? You said that it’s like getting into a tube with a bunch of demons.” (And yes, he did.)

“The main reason is because of the need––if I flew commercial, I’d have to stop 65 percent of what I’m doing,” he argued.

Guerrero asked about the jet he purchased from Tyler Perry and how much it cost.

Copeland responded, “That’s really none of your business.”

Guerrero asked, “Isn’t it the business of your donors?”

She also asked him to respond to the criticism that “it’s unbecoming for a preacher to live a life of luxury and to fly around in private jets.”

Copeland said, “It takes a lot of money to do what we do.”

At one point Guerrero went back to the “demons” quote and asked him, “Do you really believe that human beings are demons?”

“No I do not. And don’t you ever say I did,” he snapped as he pointed his finger.

You can and should watch the entire interview above, via Inside Edition.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com