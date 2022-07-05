‘We Are Essentially Slaves’: Georgetown Law Professor Blames Mass Shootings on ‘Ancient’ Constitution

Rosa Brooks of the Georgetown University Law Center blamed the U.S. Constitution for Monday’s Independence Day massacre in Illinois.

Police say Robert Crimo III killed seven people and wounded scores of others from a rooftop during a Fourth of July parade. He was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday afternoon. More charges might follow.

The country’s latest high-profile mass shooting has reignited the debate surrounding gun laws.

On MSNBC’s The ReidOut Tuesday, Brooks told host Joy Reid the country’s Founding Fathers are ultimately to blame for the shooting and others like it.

“What do you make of this sense that we now essentially live at the mercy of whoever can go into the store and buy an AR-15 and decide to shoot whoever is available?” Reid asked.

Brooks responded the sounds heard on videos of the Highland Park shooting reminded her of those in foreign war zones.

“We are now living in that world, too, and we have brought it on ourselves,” Brooks said. “We can’t say, oops, it’s the Russians’ fault, they shouldn’t have invaded us.” She added,

This is us. This is 100% us and it’s because we are essentially slaves to a document that was written more than 230 years ago by a tiny group of White slave-owning men. And we cannot break out of the bondage that we have imposed on ourselves from feeling like we have to– everything by our Supreme Court is decided in reference to this ancient document which is just not serving us well.

Brooks concluded the Constitution is “causing enormous problems and enormous tragedies.”

