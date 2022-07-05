Here Are the Names of the People Killed In the Highland Park Shooting

Officials on Tuesday released the names of those who were killed on Monday in the shooting at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

They are Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Steven Strauss, 88; Nicholas Toledo, 78.

A seventh fatality was reported on Tuesday but the name of the person was not released.

The McCarthys were a married couple whose toddler was found alone after the massacre.

In addition to the seven killed, at least 24 people were injured. Most of those hospitalized have reportedly been released.

Along with releasing the names during a press conference, police revealed that the suspect, 22-year-old Robert Crimo had two previous run-ins with law enforcement.

In April 2019, Crimo attempted suicide. However, it was a mental health issue and no police action was taken, said Christopher Covelli, deputy chief of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The following September, according to Covelli, a family member of Crimo’s reported that he threatened “to kill everyone.” Police responded to his residence and removed 16 knives, a dagger and sword. However, Crimo was not arrested as there was “no probable cause” to do so and “no complaints signed by any of the victims,” according to Covelli.

“The Highland Park Police Department, however, did immediately notify the Illinois State Police of the incident,” he said.

