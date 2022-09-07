‘We Have to Flatten the Curve’: EU President Proposes Mandate Slashing Electricity to Consumers Over Energy Crisis

Since Russia throttled the European Union’s supply to natural gas, the countries dependent upon the supply for everyday needs are headed for an energy crisis.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has a plan — the mandatory reduction of electricity use by EU citizens.

On Wednesday, a clip circulating Twitter via Disclose.tv, shows Leyen sharing her energy plan during a press conference.

“We see there’s a global scarcity of energy. So whatever we do, one thing is for sure, we have to save electricity, but we have to save it in a smart way,” she said.

“So what we have to do is flatten the curve and avoid the peak demands,” Leyen said. “We will propose a mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours. And we will work very closely with the member states to achieve this.”

Bloomberg explains that the proposal would directly limit how much electricity average consumers would be permitted to use.

The EU is planning to propose two demand reduction targets. The first would require governments to put in place measures that would cut overall electricity consumption from all consumers by 10% to 15%. The second would target the most expensive hours of production and would call for a mandatory cut of at least 5% in net consumption during peak hours, according to the draft.

According to Bloomberg News, the proposal suggests “a cap on the price of power for generators that don’t use gas could be set at 200 euros ($198.07) per megawatt hour.”

They also suggest a cap on Russian gas to limit their revenues, “temporarily capping the price of gas used for the production of electricity,” and a windfall tax for fossil fuels companies.

The plan was quickly mocked online by those who ridiculed the the phrase, “flatten the curve,” which was widely used during the height of the Covid pandemic.

Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, “Just two weeks to slow the spread?”

Just two weeks to slow the spread? https://t.co/j3H2TZZnWI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 7, 2022

Commentator Dana Loesch said, “Where have we heard this before?”

Where have we heard this before? https://t.co/1soxHxoSQm — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 7, 2022

Jeffrey Tucker of the Epoch Times tweeted, “There are so many curves to flatten out there! Governments of the world will not neglect a single one.”

There are so many curves to flatten out there! Governments of the world will not neglect a single one.https://t.co/OmKFlWMLdh via @epochtimes — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) September 7, 2022

An emergency meeting to discuss the proposal is set for Friday.

Listen above via Disclose.tv on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com