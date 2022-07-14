Weatherman Talks About Hot Weather in Texas Possibly Leading to Blackouts -- As Blackout Occurs

Travis Herzog, a weatherman for Houston’s ABC News affiliate KTRK-TV, was live on-air saying hot weather in Texas could possibly lead to blackouts, when a blackout occurred.

Herzog tweeted a video clip showing what happened during the Wednesday 3 p.m. newscast.

That moment you’re on live TV talking about the hot weather in Texas that could lead to rolling blackouts…and then the power goes out. 😳 pic.twitter.com/R2lkgxyKHi — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) July 13, 2022

“We have this kind of heat over major populations. You get a draw on that electric demand,” he said, as the power went out in the studio.

“It looks like we may have just switched over to generator power,” he continued. “Our lights just went out.”

Moments later, Herzog said “We’re back,” as the generator switched on.

In a Twitter thread that included footage of the moment, Herzog explained what happened. He also showed the power went out again during his forecast during the 5 p.m. broadcast.

“One of our engineers informed me we went off the grid a little after 3PM. The studio lights aren’t on a dedicated backup power source, so they went off as we switched generator power. Two hours later we went off generator and on the grid and the process repeated,” he tweeted.

Mystery solved. One of our engineers informed me we went off the grid a little after 3PM. The studio lights aren’t on a dedicated backup power source, so they went off as we switched generator power. Two hours later we went off generator and on the grid and the process repeated. — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) July 14, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com