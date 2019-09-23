White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham cited the conduct of reporters on Monday as the basis for the near-complete cancellation of White House press briefings.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Grisham’s hosts gushed over President Donald Trump by remarking that “he is the best communicator” and, therefore, doesn’t really need anyone to speak for him.

“He is his own best spokesperson, that’s true, and the most successful president in history as all of the media knows,” Grisham responded.

Ainsley Earhardt moved on by noting how former press secretary Sean Spicer was lampooned on Saturday Night Live, saying to Grisham “you will never have that moment” now that briefings have stopped. Grisham confirmed that briefings won’t return any time soon, and she parroted her hosts by adding that “the briefings have become a lot of theater and I think a lot of reporters were doing it to get famous.”

“They weren’t being good to his people,” Grisham continued. “[Trump] doesn’t like that. He is very loyal to his people and he put a stop to it.”

Before Grisham took over for Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House press secretary, briefings became an increasingly rare occurrence that only happened once every month before stopping completely. While the president’s defenders often point to his Oval Office scrums and “chopper talks” with the press pool in order to argue that he’s still engaged with reporters, critics call it an insufficient substitute for formal briefings.

Watch above, via Fox News.

