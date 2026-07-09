Fox News hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones slammed right-wing conspiracy theories being hyped by podcasters about the death of Charlie Kirk amid preliminary hearings for his accused killer, Tyler Robinson.

On Thursday’s Fox & Friends, Kilmeade and Jones called out podcasters “making up stuff” at the end of a segment on Robinson’s current court hearings, which are to determine whether they have enough to proceed to trial for an aggravated murder charge.

The hearings are expected to run through the end of the week and The New York Times described them as “like a reduced trial, with testimony and exhibits presented to a judge.”

Emily Compagno expressed hope the trial would not end up being a lengthy, years-long affair, for the sake of Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and his children.

“The podcasters are sitting there loving it because they get their clicks making up stuff,” Kilmeade said, adding that it’s clear they are “being taken advantage of.”

Candace Owens and others have pushed various conspiracy theories about Kirk’s death. The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed in September during an event at a Utah campus. Robinson has since been arrested for the crime.

Owens and others have suggested Kirk was not murdered by a single killer and have even attempted to link the assassination to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly blasted these conspiracy theories.

“This is insane. It is false. It is outrageous,” the prime minister previously said. “Charlie Kirk was a giant, a once-in-a-century talent, who defended freedom, defended America, defended our common Judeo-Christian civilization.”

Jones on Thursday accused Robinson’s defense attorneys of taking advantage of conspiracies and attempting to leverage them into poking enough holes in the case to get the death penalty taken off the table.

“That’s my problem with this whole thing. Although the defense is not making those arguments that the podcasters are making, they are using it as leverage in this case. They keep asking questions that almost, like, hint, hint at it during their questioning. It’s malicious. They know it’s not true, but they’re hoping that if they could leverage this just a little bit for the potential of a jury nullification that the prosecution will say, ‘OK, let’s take the death penalty off the table. Let’s just give him life in prison.’ I’m sorry, that’s not happening,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!