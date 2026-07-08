Trump Demands the Supreme Court Give Him a Do-Over, Asks for a ‘Rehearing… IMMEDIATELY’

President Donald Trump demanded the U.S. Supreme Court grant him a mulligan on Wednesday by urging a “rehearing” of oral arguments in the birthright citizenship case.

Last week, the court dealt the president a narrower-than-expected loss in Trump v. Barbara by striking down an executive order that directed federal agencies not to recognize as citizens children born to undocumented immigrants and visa holders. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said the 14th Amendment, which states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside,” is pretty clear.

The decision was officially 6-3, but in his dissent, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that Trump’s order violated a federal statute, not the Constitution. In other words, four of the nine justices do not believe the Constitution necessarily bestows citizenship on people born in the U.S.

On Wednesday, Trump went on Truth Social and claimed that billboards at the southern border are “advertising BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, with ‘Deliveries starting at $4000.”

The president insisted, “AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE!” He then demanded a do-over before the court:

In fact, that is a crime, and therefore, the Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong. I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY. This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

In April, Trump rolled out a “gold card” visa for foreign nationals who pay at least $1 million. The gold card supposedly fast-tracks the visa process and places holders of the card on a faster pathway to citizenship, should they so choose.

After the court ruled against him last week, the president demanded that Congress begin to attempt to overturn birthright citizenship.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!