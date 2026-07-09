‘F*cking Ridiculous’: Jemele Hill Goes Off on Republicans Over Caitlin Clark WNBA Letter

Sportswriter Jemele Hill called it “f*cking ridiculous” that Congress has decided to get involved in the latest Caitlin Clark uproar.

The discourse stemmed from a June 24 game between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury during which Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas attempted to steal the ball from Clark as Clark fell to the ground.

In the process, Thomas fell on Clark’s neck. Some accused Thomas of deliberately “punching” Clark in the neck and called on the league to punish her. Although no foul was called at the time, the WNBA ruled it a Flagrant 2 and suspended Thomas for one game.

Thomas disagreed with the ruling and called out the WNBA for failing to protect its players. That criticism came after Thomas and her family received a wave of hateful comments and death threats online.

On Wednesday, Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) published a letter demanding “accountability” from the WNBA over the treatment of Clark. In his letter, Pfluger claimed Clark was the victim of “violent targeting” and threatened the WNBA with a “DOJ and EEOC crackdown for violating federal civil rights law.”

Responding to that letter on her show SPOLITICS Live, Hill said:

That’s just f*cking ridiculous. I’m going to just say what it is. It is ridiculous. And so, by continuing to do this, they know what they’re doing. They’re stoking a culture war on purpose. You have a league that is 70% Black. You have a quarter– more than a quarter of the league identifies as queer. And there’s nothing that sells better in this country than making black women a target, making LGBTQ-plus people a target. Nothing sells better than that. It’s an easy narrative to sell. “These scary, intimidating Black women are beating up on this poor white girl. Oh my god, we gotta come save her!” Like, take the capes off! Take the capes off!

Watch above via YouTube.

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