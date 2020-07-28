CNN held a virtual panel discussion with several people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, and the participants ended up having a notable back-and-forth on the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alisyn Camerota conducted the discussion, and she started by noting that among the Trump 2016 voters she was speaking with, only 3 out of 6 intend to support him again in 2020. Daniel Turner, who regrets voting for Trump, panned the president for his “lack of accountability” and “horrendous” performance against the Covid-19 crisis.

“I don’t think anyone could have handled it any better,” countered Trump loyalist Ellie Bernstein. She excused Trump for the press conference in April where the president suggested “injecting” disinfectant into the body to kill the virus.

When President Trump says something about ingesting Lysol, don’t take it — obviously that’s an absurd statement. It’s just ridiculous. He should not be speaking on health matters, frankly. He’s not qualified to do it. He wasn’t taking it as seriously as he should. But the entire government failed us. They were focused on impeachment as Covid was spreading. That’s what they were focused on.

Shortly after that, Latinos for Trump President Bianca Gracia launched into a vociferous tangent where she defended Trump and blasted the “fear mongering” over the pandemic.

“I’m confused about your point,” Camerota interjected. “Do you think people are not dying around the country?”

“What I’m trying to say and make a point to is that 382 million Americans, 4 million have tested positive and 145,000 have died,” Gracia responded.

“So you’re willing to live with those numbers? Those numbers are okay for you?” Camerota followed up.

“No number of deaths is okay,” Gracia answered. “If you do the math it’s a 99.9 percent survival rate. What are we freaking out about?”

Gracia continued by trying to compare Covid-19 death rates to fatal car accidents, which led to a brief skirmish when Turner called out the flaws of that comparison and her “feeble excuse” for not wearing a mask.

Watch above, via CNN.

