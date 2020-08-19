Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow was seemingly thrown for a loop during a live CNBC interview Wednesday when confronted about President Donald Trump calling for the boycott of an American company.

During an interview that touched upon covid relief and TikTok, CNBC’s Sara Eisen took a moment to ask Kudlow about the big news that the president is calling for a Goodyear boycott hours earlier.

Eisen said it’s “confusing for a number of reasons” because it’s an Ohio company that employs thousands of people and because “you guys have been campaigning against the Democrats and their cancel culture for cancelling things like Goya brands.”

“Why on earth would you do this?” she asked.

Kudlow seemed to not be aware of what the president said, asking Eisen, “What did he say about Goodyear? I mean, I don’t know this. Maybe I should, it’s hard to know everything.”

Eisen explained to Kudlow that Trump is calling for a boycott because of a slide that one employee took a picture of showing that Black Lives Matter attire was acceptable for employees, but not Blue Lives Matter or MAGA attire. Goodyear subsequently put out a statement saying that slide did not come from its corporate offices..

“In general, calling for a boycott against an American company like that seems like an odd tactic for this administration,” she said.

“In general we’re certainly Buy America, and that’s been our policy for quite some time,” Kudlow said. “And I’d have to ask the president what he was referring to on the Goodyear matter. To be honest with you, I hadn’t seen it, Sara. I will try to ask him this afternoon.”

You can watch above, via CNBC.

