‘When 9/11 Happened, We Didn’t Ban Planes’: Lauren Boebert Responds to Calls for Gun Restrictions

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appeared on Thursday’s Hannity to react to growing calls to reform federal gun laws in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, who had just purchased two assault rifles.

Guest-host Tammy Bruce asked the congresswoman for her reaction.

“People want to know where the Republicans are at, where you’re at, when it comes to what the next step can be taken for some real change here,” Bruce said.

Boebert began by offering condolences before calling gun-free zones “deadly” and claiming, “We cannot legislate evil” away.

“I want our schools secured,” she continued. “I want their children protected, and I want teachers that can protect themselves and their students. And you know what? We can achieve this without trying to disarm law-abiding citizens. For me, this is my equalizer. I need a way to protect myself and my children. And my firearm is my equalizer, my tool to do that.”

She accused Democrats of exploiting the tragedy, calling it “shameful.”

Boebert criticized Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for blocking a school safety bill proposed by Republicans, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for arguing with her on Twitter, and Beto O’Rourke for crashing a press conference about the school shooting.

“When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes,” she concluded. “We secured the cockpit.”

Boebert has made guns central to her public persona. She owns a restaurant called Shooters Grill, has appeared in video interviews with firearms in the background, and released a Christmas card featuring small children holding guns.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com