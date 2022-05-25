Chaos Erupts After Beto O’Rourke Crashes Texas School Shooting Presser, Yells at Abbott: ‘You’re Doing Nothing!’

Former Rep. Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX), who is running for governor, crashed his rival Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) press conference on Wednesday, one day after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Salvador Ramos, 18, allegedly shot and killed 19 children and two adults before being killed by police. Following remarks Abbott gave about the shooting, the governor was turning the mic over to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX) when O’Rourke approached the stage and interrupted the event.

O’Rourke stated he wanted to have “a conversation” with Abbott.

“Excuse me,” interjected Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, telling O’Rourke, “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”

“You are doing nothing. You are all doing nothing!” said O’Rourke. “This is totally predictable when you–”

“Sir, you’re out of line,” said McLaughlin. “Sir, you are out of line! Sir, you are out of line! Please leave this auditorium.”

“I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue,” he added.

O’Rourke was escorted out of the auditorium by law enforcement, but not before he turned around to make another comment, to which McLaughlin said, “It’s on assholes like you. Why don’t you get out of here?”

O’Rourke turned around and left.

Patrick was then able to proceed with his remarks.

Watch above, via CNN.

