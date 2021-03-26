Lauren Boebert Appears to Have Changed Her Backdrop from Guns to Books After Massacre In Her State

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R), who recently showed off her extensive gun collection by using multiple handguns and assault-style rifles as a backdrop, has since replaced the firearms with books following the mass shooting in her state.

Keith Edwards, who works as an advisor to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) challenger Holly McCormack, shared the contrasting images on Twitter Thursday, writing, “What a difference two weeks makes.”

What a difference two weeks makes. pic.twitter.com/TPbe204lge — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 25, 2021

Boebert switched from Glocks to books following Monday’s mass shooting in Colorado, Boulder, which killed 10 people at a King Soopers grocery store.

CNN’s Don Lemon also reported on the backdrop change while interviewing New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, saying, “She said she moved the guns upstairs so [Joe] Biden can’t get them.”

“People have used guns as these tokens, these emblems, to kind of prove their credentials,” Kristof added. “And that is such a far cry from the kind of gun culture where I grew up with where guns were for plinking, shooting squirrels, but they weren’t for trying to prove your authenticity as a conservative. I think it’s a really sad direction we’re going to.”

Boebert’s campaign also reportedly sent out an email hours after mass shooting with the subject line, “I told Beto ‘HELL NO’ to taking our guns. Now we need to tell Joe Biden.”

“Who do they think they are? I will fight this new attack on our sacred rights with everything I have,” read the email.

After the email was sent, Boebert later tweeted, “My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder,” adding, “While we are still awaiting important information and details, in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok.”

Boebert is a prominent supporter of gun rights, who seemingly lied about carrying a gun after witnessing a murder, even releasing a campaign-styled video pledging to “carry my Glock to Congress.” Despite the theatrics of the video, Washington D.C. has strict laws limiting the carrying of concealed weapons, so Boebert actually faked walking around the district with a gun in hand.

Watch above, via CNN.

