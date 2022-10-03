The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg blasted a Daily Beast reporter for erroneously saying she wore a “fat suit” in a new movie.

Daily Beast entertainment reporter Kyndall Cunningham wrote a review of the movie Till, which follows the infamous killing of Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955 by two White men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, who were later acquitted by an all-White jury.

In her review, Cunningham wrote that Goldberg, who played Till’s mother, wore a “distracting fat suit”:

Following Emmett’s death, however, Till settles into a more intimate story about family and community. At the fore are moving performances from Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie, Frankie Fiason as her father John Carthan, and John Douglas Thompson as her uncle Moses Wright. Mamie’s journey leading up to the trial is structured by conversations between her and her family members—including Whoopi Goldberg as her mother, Alma Carthan, in a distracting fat suit—her partner Gene Mobley (Sean Patrick Thomas), and civil rights leaders such as Medgar Evers (Tosin Cole), his wife Myrlie Evers (Jamye Lawson), and T.R.M Howard (Robert Guenveur Smith), who assisted in Emmett’s trial.

Goldberg did not take kindly to Cunningham writing that she was in a fat suit.

“I have to say something because there was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit in her review,” she said on Monday’s episode of The View. “Now, and I’m just going to say this. I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit.”

Goldberg said that at the time she was on steroids after not feeling well.

“I assume you don’t watch the show or you would have known that that was not a fat suit, but I just want to let you know that it’s okay not to be a fan of a movie, but you want to leave people’s looks out,” she said. “So just comment on the acting, and if you have a question, ask somebody because I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”

Cunningham did not respond to a request for comment. But on Monday, the piece was updated to remove reference to the fat suit, and an editor’s note was added:

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Whoopi Goldberg says she was not wearing a fat suit.

