CNN’s Sara Sidner: ‘Not Probable’ Justice Will Be Served In Emmett Till’s Murder In Aftermath of Warrant Found

CNN correspondent Sara Sidner expressed skepticism on Friday that justice will be served in the murder of Emmett Till.

Till, who was Black, was 14 years old when he was murdered in Mississippi in 1955 by two White men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, who were later acquitted by an all-White jury. Following the trial, Bryant and Milam admitted to murdering Till.

Members of Till’s family found an arrest warrant last week for Carolyn Bryant, the White woman whom Till was accused of flirting with by whistling at her. Till’s family believes Carolyn Bryant is still alive.

“So much time has now passed. They want justice,” said CNN New Day co-host John Berman. “Is it even possible?”

Sidner responded:

Possible, maybe not probable. We asked some legal minds about whether or not a warrant that is that old, 67 years old, can be served. And it is an open warrant. So the answer is yes. It can be served. And they have talked to the prosecutor in that county, and asked that it be served and asked that it be given to the sheriff’s department and that the wheels of justice turn. What I find really interesting, as you heard her say there, this isn’t about vengeance, this isn’t about revenge, this isn’t about hatred towards the woman who they believe was involved in this, but it is about finally getting someone, no one has paid for this crime, and to have her still alive in their mind, they just want to see justice go forward. And they want to hopefully get some sense of we have done this for [his mother] Mamie Till. We have done this for her, we finally answered her prayer.

Watch above, via CNN.

