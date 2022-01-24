The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg slammed Real Time host Bill Maher over his comments about the coronavirus.

“I don’t want to live in your paranoid world anymore. Your masked paranoid world, you know, you go out. It’s silly now, you know, you mask, you have to have a card. You have to have a booster. They scan your head,” he said on HBO’s Real Time. “Like you’re a cashier and I’m a bunch of bananas. I’m not bananas. You are.”

On Monday’s The View, following playing a clip of Maher’s remarks, Goldberg said:

That’s not really funny to people who’ve lost their kids to this vaccine. Or people who lost family members or dear friends to this. It’s just, you know, listen. Nobody on the planet really wants to go through this. This is not something we’re doing because it’s, you know, sexually gratifying. This is what we’re doing to protect our families, and you don’t have to do it, but stay away from everybody because if you are the one who’s not paying attention, and you’re coughing and sneezing, you don’t want to — then stay out of the public, man. This is not — nobody wants this. I don’t want it, and I think he’s forgetting that people are still at risk who cannot get vaccinated, people who can’t. Little kids under the age of 5. Or people with health conditions. How dare you be so flippant, man?

“They’re over it, like, a relationship. I’m over it,” said co-host Joy Behar. “I don’t feel like seeing him anymore.”

Co-host Sara Haines remarked, “I don’t understand the post-mask part.” She said that masks are part of a new normal similar to, after 9/11, enhanced security measures in order to fly.

She continued:

There’s a prudence we’ve learned with the mask, and hand sanitizing that kind of like with 9/11 with flying, is always going to be here now. There’s a new normal. In the beginning, post-9/11 people didn’t want to fly, and the security measures felt like, uh huh, how do we do this, you know? And now it’s the norm. I think some of the things we’ve learned in this pandemic will stay the same. I may never go on a subway anymore without a mask. I may never go indoors to big crowds and feel comfortable without a mask. And that’s up to me to do that. What I think is changing, though, are some of the things that are happening and treating this virus as it is right now as we did in 2020 and 2021 because this Omicron variant, one interesting statistic is if you are vaccinated and boosted, the deaths are now equal to those of people dying of the flu each year. So the people who have been vaccinated and boosted and are being prudent, we need to learn how to coexist with this lesser variant. Highly transmissible, but much less severe.

