Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spoke with CNN’s John King Sunday morning about the unrest in the state following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

President Donald Trump is traveling to Kenosha this week following the rioting and violence. There have been calls for Joe Biden to do the same.

Barnes told King that he doesn’t think the president visiting would be helpful, pointing to Trump’s past “incendiary remarks” and saying, “They centered an entire convention around creating more animosity and creating more division around what’s going on in Kenosha, so I don’t know how, given any of the previous statements that the president made, that he intends to come here to be helpful. And we absolutely don’t need that right now.”

King also asked what Biden should be saying right now. Barnes said Biden’s been “clearly outlining” his plan to address these issues and said Biden should take the mantle of leadership to address the problems facing the entire community.

