CNN’s Wolf Blitzer told viewers Wednesday that White House adviser Peter Navarro was booked to appear on The Situation Room before the White House pulled the plug.

Navarro, you may have heard by now, went public with his criticisms of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, after an anonymous White House official sent out what read like oppo research on one of its top experts.

Blitzer told viewers Wednesday, “Peter Navarro was booked to join me this hour here in The Situation Room, but earlier this morning all of a sudden the White House told us he was no longer available.”

