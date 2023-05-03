‘Wow! This Tucker Text!’ CNN This Morning Hosts Shocked By Ex-Fox Newser’s Confession of His Own Bloodlust

CNN This Morning hosts were shocked and dismayed by the newly-uncovered Tucker Carlson text that reportedly scared Fox News and led to his firing.

Poppy Harlow took the lead on Wednesday as the show addressed the New York Times’ report on the message Carlson sent to one of his producers, which was previously redacted amid Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against the network. In the text, Carlson wanted to watch a group of Donald Trump supporters kill an “Antifa kid” while admitting, “It’s not how white men fight.”

Here’s an excerpt from the message:

A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living shit out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me. I’m becoming something I don’t want to be.

This text from Carlson was dated January 7th, 2021, the same day the former Fox host called Trump a “destroyer” and a “demonic force” after his supporters violently laid siege to the U.S. Capitol. Whatever Carlson could’ve possibly meant by “how white men fight,” the newly-revealed text shows that he was giving into dark and bloodthirsty impulses, and he knew it.

As Harlow brought Semafor’s Ben Smith on to discuss, she exclaimed, “Wow! This Tucker text!” She then asked him if this could’ve been why Fox settled the Dominion lawsuit for $787.5 million.

Smith’s answer:

The thing with a lot of the reasons people say Tucker Carlson was fired, I think there were a lot of viewers who would not be totally shocked to see him say something that racist. But Fox had been somehow in their own minds, I guess, holding up this line that ‘You know, all of these allegations of racism against Tucker and against Fox were totally false.’ And I do think this line about ‘This is how white men fight’ may have been the last straw for them there. Made it harder to pretend anything else. The rest of the text is very dark and reflective, but I think less likely to be the thing that triggered his firing.

