Lily Ebert, a Holocaust survivor, recalled on Thursday’s The View the time she took her grandchildren to visit the concentration camp at Auschwitz, where she was imprisoned by the Nazis.

Thursday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Ebert, 98, and her great-grandson, Dov Forman, have a TikTok channel where Ebert shares inspiring messages and lessons including from her time when she survived the Shoah. The account has 1.6 million followers.

“Ms. Lily, with everything you’ve accomplished, what’s been your proudest moment,” asked View co-host Sara Haines.

She said she went with her “grandchildren, visiting Auschwitz. I went in when I wanted to. We went in, not taken in, and I told them, ‘I came out from this place, and not alone.'”

“You cannot finish us out,” she said, referring to the lessons from the Jewish people surviving the Holocaust.

According to ABC News:

Ebert, then 20 years old, and her sisters, Renee and Piri, spent four months in Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, which she described on TikTok as “hell,” before being transferred by train with 500 other women to a munitions factory at the Altenburg sub-camp, Buchenwald. In the midst of a Nazi death march in April 1945, Schutzstaffel guards unexpectedly abandoned the inmates and the United States Army appeared minutes later.

Ebert has three children, 10 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com