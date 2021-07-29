CNN’s Chris Cuomo threw down with Tony Roman, owner of California restaurant Basilico’s Pasta e Vino, over his refusal to allow vaccinated people to eat at his establishment.

Yes, vaccinated people, because he views the decision to get the shot as evidence of low intelligence.

“It’s an IQ test,” Roman told Cuomo on Wednesday. “Like I say to people when they ask me, if they’re so blinded with their rage and their hate, I tell them, you know what, if you don’t understand it, maybe we should put up a sign that says you’re too stupid to come into the restaurant.”

Cuomo, puzzled by the claim, pushed back to ask Roman if he or any of his family members have been vaccinated.

Roman, who has not gotten the shot, insisted Cuomo declare his vaccination status — which the CNN anchor willingly shared, as he and his family members have received their injections.

“See, what you’re not getting — you’re failing the IQ test,” Roman responded. “What you’re not getting, which I expected, what you’re not getting is that this is not an anti-vaccine stand. It’s a pro-freedom stand. That’s what you’re not getting.”

“What is the difference when you are ignoring the science that suggests that if you get vaccinated you protect yourself, you protect the people around you, and you help us get out of this pandemic a little bit faster?” Cuomo questioned.

Roman claimed that if he and others succumbed to the vaccine push, Americans would later be forced to lock themselves in their homes if there were an outbreak of the flu or the common cold, adding, “Where does it end?”

“It ends with you getting the vaccine so that this virus doesn’t keep replicating and creating variants that we need to find ways to combat,” Cuomo reasoned. “The whole reason this is happening is because people won’t protect themselves, Tony. I mean, what are you thinking?”

Roman went on to question why Cuomo then left his house when he was infected with the coronavirus, adding that “it’s been documented.”

“First of all, ‘it has been documented’ — my ass, it’s been documented. I quarantined. I went out — my wife got accosted by somebody,” an angered Cuomo replied, prompting Roman to say “I don’t know, man.”

“I know you don’t know,” Cuomo shot back. “So I’m trying to help you. The science is clear Tony … I don’t want you to get sick like I got sick.”

Cuomo went on to say that he invited Roman to the show hoping that the restaurateur’s narrative around the vaccine was a stunt, adding that while Roman has the freedom to refuse the vaccine, he did not understand why it would be a “good move.”

“Maybe we should ask your brother about protecting people, right?” Roman said, prompting Cuomo to say that if his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) failed to protect people, then he would not get re-elected.

Roman continued to rant about his stance being “pro-freedom” as opposed to a political one, adding, “And you’re not going to drag me down the hole talking about the science.”

“You’re pro-freedom but people can’t wear masks? Tony, it doesn’t make sense. It really doesn’t. I gave you a chance to make the case. I wish you well. I hope your family stays safe,” Cuomo said, later adding, “Honestly, you sound like an idiot so there’s not much to say.”

