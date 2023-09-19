Zelensky Calls On Trump To Explain His Plan To End War and ‘Not Waste Time’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on former U.S. President Donald Trump to reveal his plan to end the war in Ukraine and to “not waste time” during an interview with CNN on Tuesday.

During an interview with Zelensky on The Situation Room, CNN host Wolf Blitzer said:

The former president, former President Trump, he told NBC News on Sunday that he would get — if he were elected president again — he would get you and Putin together and make what he called a fair deal. He said something could have been negotiated with Crimea and other parts of the country. What’s your reaction to what he’s saying, that he would bring you and Putin together and work out a deal, a fair deal?

“First of all, I don’t see any details in this,” replied Zelensky. “Of course we have another year before the elections. If he’s got some smart ideas, he could share it with us, of course. We need a strong position, obviously.”

Zelensky continued:

He can publicly share his idea now. Not waste time. Not to lose people. Yes, and say that ‘my formula is to stop the war and stop all this tragedy and stop Russian aggression,’ and he say how he see it. How to [inaudible] Russian from our land. Otherwise, he is not, I mean, presenting a global idea of peace. So the idea is how to take the part of our territory and to give Putin? That is not the peace formula.

After Blitzer asked, “So you’re not ready to negotiate a territorial compromise with Putin?” Zelensky replied, “We’re not ready. But the question is to Trump, or maybe it’s not his idea or somebody, what United States really ready to give to Putin from your territories?”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com