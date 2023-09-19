‘P*sses Off So Many People’: Hannity Confronts Sean Penn With Ukraine ‘News You Probably Don’t Want to Hear’

Fox News host Sean Hannity told Hollywood star Sean Penn on Monday that it “pisses off so many people in this country” that the US government is sending hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukraine while many American veterans suffer homelessness.

“We talked about this the last time, and I’m gonna give you news you probably don’t want to hear but probably already know is true,” said Hannity to Penn, before noting that “conservative support in this country, for this conflict, has dropped precipitately.”

On the reasons why, Hannity claimed:

One is Europe has not stepped up, it’s their continent and they needed to do more from day one, and in comes the United States flooding Ukraine with money, you know, basically a blank check for a period of time, you know, culminating recently with $500 million earmarked for green energy in Ukraine. That’s the last thing that is important in Ukraine right now, green energy. Their survival is the most important. That so pisses off so many people in this country. We have veterans that are homeless, we have all these people that need help in our country and we’re spending money on green energy in Ukraine? That is asinine. I think you probably agree with that.

Penn — who recently produced a documentary about Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and even gifted one of his Oscars to the Ukrainian leader — responded:

I think that whether it’s Republican, Democrat, or anything in between, and I’m of course not a political analyst, but as an observer, as one more citizen, I would say that I’m very confident that whichever party might support decisive action, complete action in this, it would be a political win, not to mention a principled one. And by action I mean give them everything they need now rather than bit by bit.

Watch above via Fox News.

