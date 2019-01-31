WATCH: Raging Car Fire — Yes, Car Fire — On Top of Newark Airport Parking Garage

Now here’s something you don’t see very often. Or ever.

Roughly a dozen cars reportedly parked on the top of a Newark Airport parking lot have caught fire and are currently ablaze.

Little is known about the source of the fire, but New Jersey firefighters are on the scene and have contained the fire amidst single-digit temperatures that are currently gripping the Northeast part of the United States.

Update: WABC’s Sam Sweeney reports that the fire is now out and that there are no injuries.

Watch above via ABC.

