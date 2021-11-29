Oasis Cover Band Finally Escapes From Yorkshire Pub After Being Snowed in for Three Days

Oasis cover band Noasis and a group of 61 strangers have finally been freed from a pub in Yorkshire, England after being snowed in for three days.

Noasis performed a set at Yorkshire’s The Tan Hill Inn on Friday as Storm Arwen swept through the area, eventually creating a (wonder) wall of snow that blocked the pub’s exits.

Local authorities had also announced that it was unsafe for people to travel that night, according to pub manager Nicola Townsend, trapping the patrons in the pub with the tribute band.

“Last night they had a singsong karaoke,” Tan Hill Inn co-owner, Mike Kenny, also told The Yorkshire Post. “Even Noasis did a few acoustic numbers. They are tremendous people and are mucking in like everyone else.”

“Featuring all around the world now from New York to Sydney! And we’re still here! The roads are still very icy and the main road is still shut, it’s not gritted or ploughed yet as those vehicles have to get past the downed power lines,” the band wrote in a Facebook post, sharing articles on the snowed-in pub. “No way we are leaving here until at least late afternoon they say – if at all today!”

The band and the guests were luckily able to finally leave on Monday after a snowplow passed through the area, allowing most people who were stranded to find a way home.

#noasis have left the building! Thanks to everyone for your messages of support, thanks to Mike, Nicola and all of the staff, Kendal Mountain Rescue and thanks to everyone for the camaraderie within the venue – it’s been emotional! #Snowasis https://t.co/V5gsfOEHL0 — Noasis Oasis-Tribute (@NoasisOfficial) November 29, 2021

“[Noasis] have left the building! Thanks to everyone for your messages of support, thanks to Mike, Nicola and all of the staff, Kendal Mountain Rescue and thanks to everyone for the camaraderie within the venue – it’s been emotional! #Snowasis,” the band wrote in a Monday tweet.

According to Townsend, only two young guests remain at the pub and will stay there until tomorrow morning, as they are not confident enough to drive on the roads.

