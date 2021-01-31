comScore

Quillette Editor Mocked After Revealing He Has Been Using Dog Shampoo For Months: Bottle ‘Literally Has A Picture Of A Dog’

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 31st, 2021, 7:19 pm

An editor for the conservative website Quillette, Jonathan Kay, revealed on Twitter Sunday that he has been using dog shampoo unknowingly over the last few months.

“So it turns out I’ve been using dog shampoo on my hair for the last few months. (I only discovered it when I ran out and needed to get more.) this is partly my own fault, but it doesn’t help that Arm and Hammer has the word ‘pets’ in like 4-pt typeface. I’m guessing this is common,” Kay tweeted. 

Kay claims to have missed the word “pets” on the bottle, but the word and image of a dog are not subtle:

Notably, Kay attempted to blame the shampoo’s manufacture for small lettering, but Twitter didn’t buy his argument.

Others on Twitter thought the post might just be a trolling attempt from Kay.

