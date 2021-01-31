An editor for the conservative website Quillette, Jonathan Kay, revealed on Twitter Sunday that he has been using dog shampoo unknowingly over the last few months.

“So it turns out I’ve been using dog shampoo on my hair for the last few months. (I only discovered it when I ran out and needed to get more.) this is partly my own fault, but it doesn’t help that Arm and Hammer has the word ‘pets’ in like 4-pt typeface. I’m guessing this is common,” Kay tweeted.

Kay claims to have missed the word “pets” on the bottle, but the word and image of a dog are not subtle:

“but Jon, is has a pic of a dog!”

doesn’t mean anything. Lots of shampoos i used in the past have pictures of waterfalls, or people cleaning dishes, or gauzily drawn women frolicking in pastures, or dudes under waterfalls with chests provocatively projected outwards, or whatever — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) January 31, 2021

Notably, Kay attempted to blame the shampoo’s manufacture for small lettering, but Twitter didn’t buy his argument.

the minds at Quilette once again exploring dangerous ideas, like why there’s a picture of a dog on this shampoo that’s clearly for humans pic.twitter.com/NHawSh6xxW — ska scholar (@CTWritePretty) January 31, 2021

Can’t stress enough how important it is that you open this photo for a surprise https://t.co/3Pcb6DrMI5 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 31, 2021

It literally has a picture of a dog https://t.co/apk1VLoUed — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) January 31, 2021

It has a picture of a *dog* on it but this guy is also with Quillette so 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/HnnghiA0Ui — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 31, 2021

there’s a dog on it tho https://t.co/6X65vL5Kkw — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) January 31, 2021

there’s a huge picture of a dog on the bottle https://t.co/waUoIk1M9j — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 31, 2021

this is your brain on Quillette https://t.co/qnaKvfXP0w — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 31, 2021

Others on Twitter thought the post might just be a trolling attempt from Kay.

this has got to be a troll — manny (@mannyfidel) January 31, 2021

sorry to inform you all this post is definitely a troll. in the follow up tweet he says he used shampoo with “pictures of people cleaning dishes.” cmon! just here to ruin your fun day online, ol libby downer https://t.co/jcUwV7E7TJ — libby watson (@libbycwatson) January 31, 2021

