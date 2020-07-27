As the world continues to cope with life under quarantine, we’ve seen how cable news has put a renewed emphasis on interviewing people remotely, and how that occasionally leads to hilariously awkward moments where family life collides with work from home.

Masha Gessen came very close to having that happen to her, though fortunately, it didn’t derail her interview on Sunday with MSNBC.

Gessen beamed into MSNBC Live: Decision 2020 to talk about her new book the dangers of autocracy and how it threatens the United States. However, during her segment, one of Gessen’s children followed the family dog into the room where she was conducting the interview, so he decided to start waving his hands and moving around behind her.

Gessen’s daughter came into the shot shortly after, and she dragged her brother away before the interview could be completely interrupted.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

