We’ve seen over the last few months how journalists have handled working from home, with the occasional awkward moment or two.

And viewers of both Sky News and the BBC Wednesday got to see examples of moms deftly handling interruptions from their adorable children during live TV segments.

On Sky News, foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes was covering the UK calling out China over the new Hong Kong national security law.

As she reviewed the citizenship offer made by the UK to Hong Kong residents, her young son suddenly walked in with an urgent request for two biscuits.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

Haynes quickly handled it and said yes, he can have the biscuits. The broadcast cut away and the anchor said, “We’ll leave Deborah Haynes in full flow there with some family duties, but that’s what happens during lockdown.”

Meanwhile, over on BBC News, Dr. Clare Wenham, assistant professor in global health policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science, was on to talk about coronavirus and the lockdowns with her daughter in the room.

Mid-interview they had a lighter moment when the anchor interacted with Wenham’s daughter, who then asked, “Mummy, what’s his name?”

“Mummy what’s his name?” Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

