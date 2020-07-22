comScore

WATCH: Ukraine President Forced to Promote 2005 Joaquin Phoenix Movie in Order to Free Hostages From Armed Man

By Charlie NashJul 22nd, 2020, 10:02 am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was made to promote the 2005 documentary Earthlings starring Joaquin Phoenix on Tuesday after an armed man took control of a bus full of hostages.

The armed man reportedly demanded that Zelensky promote the animal rights movie, prompting the president to upload a video of himself to Facebook saying, “Everyone should watch the 2005 film Earthlings” — successfully leading to the release of several hostages.

The rest of the hostages were also soon released as the standoff came to a conclusion, and President Zelensky deleted the Facebook video.

According to the BBC, the armed man claimed to have explosives on-board, and at one point he “fired shots and threw explosives, which did not detonate,” and he claimed to have “placed an explosive device in a public place in the city that could be detonated remotely.”

Following the arrest of the armed man, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov reportedly called Earthlings a “good” movie, though added “you don’t need to be so fucked up” to watch it.

