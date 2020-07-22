Two House Republicans are speaking out against President Donald Trump for sending well-wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein who is currently facing charges for child sex trafficking.

After being asked about Maxwell on Tuesday, Trump said, “I just wish her well, frankly… I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well. Whatever it is.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, condemned President Trump’s comments in a tweet.

“This is unacceptably obtuse for a woman accused of the most morally depraved of crimes, @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote. “She needs to be severely punished… and justice must be served for the girls she abused. For ALL involved.”

Tim Burchett (R-TN) also called out the president, declaring, Maxwell “is despicable and he needs to say that.”

Democrats condemned the president as well. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), and Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) all responded to Trump’s comments on Tuesday.

