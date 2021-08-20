‘Excuse Me Sir, What?’ Biden Denounced on Twitter for Saying There’s ‘No Indication’ Taliban are Stopping Americans from Escaping

By Leia IdlibyAug 20th, 2021, 3:45 pm
 
President Biden Delivers Remarks On Status Of Afghanistan Evacuation

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Joe Biden faced stark criticism from pundits following his press briefing on Afghanistan, many reporters slamming his claim that Americans are not struggling to leave the country.

“We have no indication that they haven’t been able to get in Kabul through the airport. We’ve made an agreement with the Taliban. Thus far they’ve allowed them to go through. It’s in their interest to let them go through,” he said on Friday, adding that the Taliban are “letting through people showing American passport.”

While Biden has resumed the temporarily paused flights leaving Afghanistan, the claim that there is “no indication” that Americans have difficulties leaving the country does not match chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport.

CNN’s Clarissa Ward, who has been on the ground in Afghanistan, fact-checked Biden’s assertion on air, saying it’s been “very difficult” for Americans to access the airport.

Ward’s previous reporting at the scene has also highlighted how dangerous and difficult it has been for those with visas and green cards to get into the airport and evacuate.

Talking heads on Twitter were quick to decry the claim, some also faulting him for maintaining that he has not seen any criticism from American allies, despite clear critiques from world leaders.

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: