Garland Clarifies Hunter Biden Prosecutor Had ‘Complete Authority’ In Charging After Whistleblower Testimony Made Public

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland denied whistleblower allegations that the Department of Justice hindered attorney David Weiss’s investigation into Hunter Biden, adding that Weiss had “complete authority.”

Earlier this week, the DOJ announced that President Joe Biden’s son had reached a plea deal with prosecutors over federal charges related to tax crimes and a gun felony. The deal will likely result in Hunter not serving time in prison if he follows the terms.

On Thursday, Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) revealed the testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who had reportedly worked directly on the Biden probe since 2018, where they told the GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee that the DOJ “intervened” and “overstepped” to delay the investigation.

Specifically, the whistleblowers told committee members that Weiss attempted to bring charges against Hunter in the District of Columbia in March 2022 and in the Central District of California in Fall 2022 but was denied by the DOJ. Moreover, the testimony alleges that Weiss sought special counsel status from the DOJ but was denied in Spring 2022.

Notably, Weiss himself wrote a letter to House Republican members in early June also noting he had “ultimate authority” in charging Hunter Biden.

Garland denied the explosive allegations in a press conference on Friday, adding that Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, had complete authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

“As I said at the outset, Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by President Trump as the U.S. attorney in Delaware and assigned this matter during the previous administration, would be permitted to continue his investigation and to make a decision to prosecute any way in which he wanted to and in any district in which he wanted to,” Garland told reporters. “Mr. Weiss has since sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee confirming that he had that authority.”

“I don’t know how it would be possible for anybody to block him from bringing a prosecution, given that he has this authority,” Garland noted. “He was given complete authority to make all decisions on his own.”

Garland also denied that Weiss sought special counsel status, adding that the attorney had “more authority than a special counsel.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

