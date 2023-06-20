Trump-Appointed Prosecutor Who Cut Deal With Hunter Biden Told House GOP He Had ‘Ultimate Authority’ Over Case

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who reportedly made a plea deal with Hunter Biden this week, wrote to House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) earlier in the month that he had “ultimate authority” over the probe.

Weiss, who was appointed in 2018 by former President Donald Trump, had investigated Hunter Biden’s conduct for five years and has reportedly agreed for the president’s son to plead guilty on two federal misdemeanor counts for tax violations, which do not carry prison sentences. A separate gun-related felony count will be dismissed as long as Hunter Biden complies with a diversion program that will require him to abstain from drug use.

Weiss’ plea agreement has been roundly slammed by Republican leaders as a “sweetheart” deal, while Trump took to Truth Social to denounce it as a “traffic ticket.”

NBC News’ Ryan J. Reilly, a justice correspondent, shared the letter from Weiss to Jordan after news of the plea agreement broke and many on the right accused President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland of ensuring Hunter Biden received favorable treatment.

“Your May 25th letter to Attorney General Garland was forwarded to me, with a request that I respond on behalf of the Department. While your letter does not specify by name the ongoing investigation that is the subject of the Committee’s oversight,” Weiss wrote on June 7, adding:

Its content suggests your inquiry is related to an investigation in my District, If my assumption is correct, I want to make clear that, as the Attorney General has stated, I have been granted ultimate authority over this matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when, and whether to file charges and for making decisions necessary to preserve the integrity of the prosecution, consistent with federal law, the Principles of Federal Prosecution, and Departmental regulations.

Weiss concluded the letter noting that after Garland asked him to stay in his post his approach to the case did not change. “In February 2021, I was asked to remain as United States Attorney for the District of Delaware to continue my oversight of the matter. Since that time, I have fulfilled my responsibilities, consistent with Department practices and procedures, and will continue to do so. Throughout my tenure as U.S. Attorney my decisions have been made– and with respect to the matter must be made– without reference to political considerations.”

