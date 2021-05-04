President Joe Biden is setting a new vaccine goal to reach by July 4th — a date he has already set as a goal for America to “begin to mark our independence from this virus.”

Biden, per CNN, is going to announce he wants to see 70 percent of all U.S. adults get at least one vaccine dose by Independence Day, as well as getting 160 million adults fully vaccinated.

As of this posting, the CDC data shows over 56 percent of all American adults have gotten at least one dose, and 40 percent (104 million people) have been fully vaccinated.

Overall the United States is very close to one-third of the total population being fully vaccinated, and 44.4 percent of the entire country has gotten at least one dose. Every American 16 and older can get vaccinated now, and the FDA may authorize the Pfizer vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds next week.

The president’s July 4th goal apparently includes expanding vaccine access. According to CNN:

To meet this goal, Biden will direct tens of thousands of pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program to offer walk-in appointments and redirect Federal Emergency Management Agency resources to support more pop-up clinics, smaller community vaccination sites and more mobile clinics, the officials said. The Biden administration will also ship new allocations of Covid-19 vaccines to rural health clinics across the nation and provide additional funding to help communities conduct outreach to help get more Americans vaccinated.

Vaccine hesitancy is still a serious concern across the country. Pollster Frank Luntz recently heard from a focus group of people who were all vaccine-hesitant, but made the decision to get vaccinated after hearing from friends, family, and medical experts.

