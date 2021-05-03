WATCH: Vaccine-Hesitant Americans Tell Frank Luntz What Made Them Decide to Get the Shot

A focus group of vaccine-hesitant Americans told pollster Frank Luntz what made them decide to get the shot.

There’s been growing concern about vaccine hesitancy among a number of groups, and Luntz put together a panel of 18 people who were hesitant, but then ultimately made the decision to get the vaccine to protect themselves from covid-19.

The overwhelming answer from the panel was hearing warnings from doctors, friends, and family members.

For example, Marie from New York recalled their last focus group and said the doctor from the CDC who spoke to them “explained it much better than Fauci or any of them ever did.”

Shirley recalled being warned by a friend who got sick. Ulysses from Texas said he lost family members and a neighbor to covid, and a friend who works in the ICU warned him directly about the severity of the virus.

The Washington Post reported that “four Trump voters who joined Luntz’s first focus group in March” were part of the group that changed their minds.

Outreach to vaccine-hesitant Americans could not be more important, and some Republican doctors in Congress have made a PSA encouraging vaccinations.

You can watch part of the focus group above, via the Washington Post.

