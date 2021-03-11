‘I Need You!’ Biden Implores Americans to Work Together So July 4 Marks ‘Independence from the Virus’

President Joe Biden, in his first evening address to the nation on Thursday, implored Americans to work together to help conquer the coronavirus pandemic so that July 4 can mark an “independence from this virus.”

I promise I will do everything in my power, I will not relent until we beat this virus,” Biden said. “But I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part. That’s not hyperbole, I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and when you can find an opportunity. Help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well. Because here’s the point: if we do all of this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th, there’s a good chance of you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. That doesn’t mean large events, with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together after this long, hard year. That will make this Independence day something truly special. Where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus.

The president’s speech from the East Room of the White House, delivered one year to the day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, was focused on the U.S. response. Biden announced that he will be directing state and local governments throughout the country to make all Americans eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine by May 1. He also addressed the increase in hate crimes against Asian-Americans, which he called “wrong” and “un-American.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

