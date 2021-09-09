<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Joe Biden is set to hold a briefing on his administration’s Covid-19 response at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday.

The president is expected to announce new Covid-19 guidelines that would require companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers receive the Covid-19 vaccine or be tested weekly.

Any establishment that fails to comply with the updated requirements could face fines of up to $14,000 per violation, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and CNN.

Biden’s latest Covid safety regulations will also mandate that the near 17 million workers at United States health facilities receive either Medicare or Medicaid, and will have to be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

Biden is also expected to outline a new six-part plan for containing the pandemic. His announcement comes after he was briefed by his Covid-19 response team on Wednesday afternoon.

According to CNN, the six pillars of the president’s latest plan include: “vaccinating the unvaccinated; further protecting the vaccinated through booster shots; keeping schools open; increasing testing and requiring masks; protecting the economic recovery; and improving care for those with Covid-19.”

Watch above, via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com