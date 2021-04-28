What to Know Ahead of Biden’s Address to a Joint Session of Congress

President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on Wednesday night, just hours before reaching his 100th day in office.

In the speech, which kicks off at 9 p.m., Biden is expected to highlight his accomplishments as president, including the 232 million doses of the Covid vaccine that have been administered — exceeding a revised goal of 200 million — and getting his $1.9 trillion Covid relief package through Congress.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing Tuesday that Biden will also use his speech to discuss other pertinent issues like immigration, gun safety, and police reform in the wake of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

Psaki also said Biden will highlight his newly proposed American Families Plan, which would include universal free pre-school and community college, support for child care, and comprehensive paid family leave by levying more taxes on wealthier families.

Biden’s speech will not be considered his State of the Union address, the White House noted in a statement, writing that “as is tradition, the first address to Congress for any new President is called a Joint Address, rather than the State of the Union address.” Most presidents do not deliver the State of the Union speech until their second year in office.

This year’s joint address will look different from those in prior years, due to necessary Covid protocols. Attendance will be restricted to 200 people instead of the usual 1,600, social distancing will be required, and masks will be worn by attendees.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will be in attendance, but no other Supreme Court justice and the majority of the Cabinet will not be in attendance, according to NPR.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the only Black Republican in Senate, will deliver the GOP’s response to Biden’s remarks.

In a statement, Scott said he is looking forward to having “an honest conversation with the American people,” adding that “we face serious challenges on multiple fronts, but I am as confident as I have ever been in the promise and potential of America.”

Scott has become increasingly vocal about the state of policing and racial injustice, and has detailed his experiences “driving while Black” and being pulled over 18 times since 2000.

“He’s very articulate at laying out kind of the Republican message, principles, agenda. I think he’s a great voice for our party,” Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said of Scott, later adding that “he’s sort of opened my eyes to some of the lack of trust” between minority communities and police.

You can watch Biden’s speech and Scott’s rebuttal tonight either here, or via YouTube.

