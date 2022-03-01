‘You Think the Deer Have Kevlar Vests?’: Biden Goes Off Script During Gun Control Appeal

President Joe Biden went off-script during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night with a crack about hunting deer with assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Biden introduced the subject of gun violence and remained mostly on-script, according to text of the speech as prepared for delivery that the White House released shortly before the address.

“I ask Democrats and Republicans alike: Pass my budget and keep our neighborhoods safe,” Biden said. “And I will keep doing everything in my power to crack down on gun trafficking and ghost guns which you can buy online, assemble at home, no serial numbers, can’t be traced.”

“I ask Congress to pass proven measures to reduce gun violence,” he added. “Pass universal background checks. Why should anyone on a terrorist list be able to purchase a weapon? Why?

“Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” Biden continued, before going off-script to note some magazines can hold 100 rounds — and crack a joke.

“You think the deer have Kevlar vests?” he said, prompting some laughs from the House floor.

“Look, repeal the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that can’t be sued,” Biden added. “These laws don’t infringe on the Second Amendment. They save lives.”

