Amy Kremer, Who Helped Organize Jan. 6 Rally, Hasn’t Paid FEC Fine Owed For Violation By Her PAC

Women Vote Smart PAC founder Amy Kremer was fined by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for failing to file quarterly reporting, according to Rantt Media.

The fine of $6,541 was issued on February 18, 2021, with a 30-day payment deadline. A spokesperson from the FEC confirmed that this fee has yet to be paid. If the fee is not paid, it may be escalated to the U.S. Department of Treasury for collection.

Kremer has received 5 late notices from the FEC during her tenure as treasurer of the Women Vote Smart PAC.

A long-time conservative activist, Kremer is considered one of the leaders of the modern tea-party movement. She also gained notoriety as one of the organizers of a rally with former President Donald Trump on January 6th that preceded the insurrection at the Capitol.

While her group denies any role in inciting the riot, the group’s permit for the day did say that some participants may leave to attend rallies at the Capitol.

She and her PAC have been plagued by money issues before. In 2016 the PAC launched as Women Vote Trump PAC. By 2017, the PAC was in $20,000 in debt and had only raised $26,813, far shorter than their $30 million goal.

In 2018 her nonprofit, Women for America First, organized a rally in DC to oppose Trump’s impeachment. Kremer planned on bussing in protestors, but the bus company reportedly cancelled when her credit card wouldn’t process.

Kremer also had a brief stint as a candidate in the Georgia Republican congressional primary. Her campaign staff quit en masse, reportedly because she couldn’t pay them.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]