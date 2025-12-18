BREAKING: Brown University Shooting Suspect Dead, Named Released

The suspect who reportedly shot and killed two students at Brown University was found dead in a storage facility on Thursday, authorities said.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire in Brown’s School of Engineering in Providence, Rhode Island, hitting 11 people. Two people – Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov – were killed.

The suspect, whom police identified as 48-year-old Brown student Claudio Neves Valenti, remained at large for days until Thursday night, when police in Salem, New Hampshire descended upon a storage facility. Fox News National Correspondent Brooke Taylor broke the news, reporting that sources told her the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the storage facility.

Valenti was also reportedly wanted in connection with this week’s killing of MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro in Brookline, Massachusetts.

This is a developing story.