‘Creepy McCreepster!’ Van Jones Can’t Believe Text From Dad of Ousted Cabinet Secretary

CNN commentator Van Jones offered an incredulous reaction to reporting about the father of Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who resigned as Secretary of Labor on Monday amid an inspector general investigation.

Last week, The New York Times published more bad press for Chavez-DeRemer, whose tenure at the department was beset by reports of inappropriate and unethical behavior. The Times published texts from Chavez-DeRemer’s husband, Dr. Shawn DeRemer, and her father, Richard Chavez.

In one exchange from April 2025, DeRemer’s father texted a young female staffer, “Hearing u/r in town. Wishing you would let me know. I could have made some excuses to get out and show u around. Please keep this private.”

Weeks later, the same staffer texted the secretary’s husband, who was banned from the Labor Department after being accused of inappropriately touching two staffers, and apologized for not reaching out to him.

“I’ve been having so much fun traveling with LCD and being in the moment for everything!! I promise from now on I’ll check in,” she wrote.

“You better. I was feeling forgotten. I figured you were still in church repenting after your exposure to the demon state of Oregon,” DeRemer responded.

On Monday’s episode of The Source on CNN, host Kaitlan Collins read Richard Chavez’s alleged text to the staffer.

“I mean, it’s incredibly odd stuff that her father is texting staff in her department,” Collins noted.

“When your daddy is in there being Creepy McCreepster, your husband is booted out because he’s Creepy McCreepster, like, this is not a good group,” Jones replied. “This should have been ended as soon as the dad was doing weird stuff. And so, I think that for everyday people, they’re looking at this White House and they’re saying, ‘This is not what I voted for.'”

Chavez-DeRemer reportedly used staff for non-government business. According to the Times, she asked an aide to bring wine to her hotel room.

“Do they sell by the bottle,” she asked. The staffer said yes, but the hotel was out of rosé. Chavez-DeRemer asked, “How about the josh sauvi B.”

On another occasion, Chavez-DeRemer reportedly brought subordinates to a strip club.

Watch above via CNN.

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