Hannity Suggests Mamdani Sparked Mets Losing Streak by Hugging Mascot

Sean Hannity suggested that the New York Mets’ 11-game losing streak has something to do with the team’s mascots hugging New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani, who has described himself as a casual Mets fan, visited Citi Field on April 9, and he hugged and took photos with team mascots Mr. Met and Mrs. Met. At the time, the team was on a one-game losing streak, and since then, the Mets have lost 10 more games in a row to bring the streak to 11. It is the team’s longest losing streak since 2004.

On Monday’s Hannity on Fox News, the host noted that Mamdani and former President Barack Obama visited a preschool in the Bronx last week and promoted free child care. Hannity played a clip of the pair singing “The Wheels on the Bus” with a group of children.

“And by the way, the New York Mets? They are on an 11-game losing streak, including right after the mayor met and hugged the team mascot, Mr. Met, at Citi Field on April 9, a phenomenon people are calling the ‘Mamdani Curse.'”

He added, “Kind of hard to lose 11 games in a row in baseball, but he pulled it off. I think everything the government promises, Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, headed for bankruptcy. Obamacare promises, they all failed. Every one of them. Now, all of a sudden, we’re gonna hand over our kids, where we have horrible government-run schools, and now they can start their indoctrination when they are one and two?”

Mamdani’s visit to Citi Field so enraged New York talk radio gabber Sid Rosenberg that he switched his allegiance from the Mets to the New York Yankees. Rosenberg has referred to Mamdani as an “animal” and a “radical Islam cockroach.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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