Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) called Somalis a “net drain” on society during an appearance on MAGA influencer Benny Johnson’s podcast, The Benny Show.

On Monday’s episode, Johnson pulled up a graph from a March report by the Center for Immigration, which suggests that 54 percent of non-citizen households in the U.S. from “top sending” countries are on welfare. Clearly appalled by this stat, he asked Gill to explain the data.

“One, if we’re bringing the best and brightest, and they have to be here on welfare, why are we bringing them here at all?” Johnson quizzed. “Two, shouldn’t this be illegal? If you’re coming here, shouldn’t the point be that you contribute immediately and not parasitically make our country poorer and steal from the taxpayers, of which you’ve contributed nothing?”

In an effort to justify his point, Johnson rattled off a list of things his aforementioned “non-citizens” had not done in the U.S., ending with, “You haven’t mowed a lawn in this country! Why are you entitled to welfare?”

Gill agreed and claimed most Americans would, too, citing an issue of “cultural compatibility.”

“If you come into the United States, you are expected to become American, you are not expected to be a hyphenated American perpetually,” he said. “You’re expected to adopt American culture and revere our history and adhere to the cultural norms in our civilization, which by the way, is the whole reason why people immigrate into the United States, because our culture, I believe in many ways, is superior to other cultures across the globe.”

He proceeded to lambast other cultures.

“We’ve got to recognize that not all cultures are equal,” Gil added. “They’re not all compatible with America’s governing framework, they’re not all equally moral, they don’t all have equal dignity. And we have to recognize that bringing in third-world countries where some lunatic is grilling a cat in an American park where children are playing around is a culture that is incompatible with our own.”

"The average IQ in Somalia hovers around 70, and that's the threshold for mentally handicapped … they're a net drain on the society" — even by MAGA standards, the unvarnished racism of this interview of Rep. Brandon Gill by Benny Johnson is breathtaking pic.twitter.com/zYH8NLLV0t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2026

Johnson took the thread of “incompatibility” as an opportunity to pull up Grok and allege that the average IQ is 67 to 68 in Haiti and approximately 70 in Somalia, which he called the “threshold for mentally handicapped.” In contrast, he cited the average IQ in the U.S. as 105, though some data suggests it is less than that.

Gill vehemently agreed with Johnson, positing a possible correlation between IQ and welfare use among “migrants in many countries” who have not interacted with the “modern American world” and economy and become a “net drain economically on the rest of the society.”

“These are the people going to school with our children, who have to be taught alongside our children,” Gill said. “By any measure, common sense would tell you that this would decrease the quality of education for our children, and that’s before we even start talking about people who are speaking foreign languages and having other kinds of cultural issues.”

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