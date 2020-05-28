CNN’s Don Lemon unleashed a fiery rant aimed directly at President Donald Trump, forcefully rejecting his expressed concern about the ongoing investigation into the four Minneapolis police officers likely to be charged in the killing of an unarmed arrestee, George Lloyd.

Lemon’s soliloquy was sparked by comments from U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald during a Thursday press conference about the investigation. During her explanation of the high level of attention the crime is receiving within the Justice Department, MacDonald also noted: “President Trump, as well as Attorney General William Barr are directly and actively monitoring the investigation in this case.”

Back in the studio, the CNN host erupted at the intertwining of Trump’s name with that of Lloyd’s, an African-American, and then alluded to several incidents in the Trump’s history of bigoted remarks, including his infamous, years-long promotion of the racist birther conspiracy.

“I know she has a tough job, but guess what, as long as we are being honest right now. Nobody wants to hear from the White House or the Attorney General right now,” Lemon emphasized, channeling his anger into a near-rhythmic recitation of Trump’s troubled history with racist comments. “No one wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back for the Central Park Five. No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who said there are ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Do you understand what I am saying? No one wants to hear from the person that they perceive as contributing to situations like this in this society. Not directly, but allowing people like that to think they can get away from this. No one wants to hear from the Birther-in-Chief, from the ‘sons of bitches’-calling person, who says that athletes are kneeling for this very reason.”

“It should be a given and no one wants to hear that,” Lemon reiterated toward MacDonald. “Unless you want to come out and say ‘I understand how African-Americans feel in this country, I understand the mistakes I have made with African-Americans made in this country. I understand there is an election coming, but I just don’t want your vote,’ we don’t want to hear that. That is the God’s honest truth. So, that was a misstep on her part. To come out and say I want this investigated to the fullest extent of the law, we don’t want to make any mistakes. Amen, sister. Amen, brother. But why don’t you have the same urgency for those people out there, some protesting, but some out there who are actually ravaging and pillaging, at least burning down stores. I don’t know if it’s by accident or what. Or who are going in and raiding stores. Fine, that should not happen.”

“But how about the urgency for telling people to ‘calm down and we need peace,’ how about that same urgency when it comes to people who are being abused by the system, who are being abused by police officers, who are experiencing racism in this country and people are denying it. Where is that urgency?” Lemon said. “I understand the anger of the people upset in Minneapolis, Minnesota. I don’t condone the actions. I don’t understand the actions, but I understand the anger.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

