George Conway mocked President Donald Trump’s vocabulary in a tweet Thursday night, saying that he knows somebody — perhaps a reference to his wife Kellyanne — who has said Trump knows “only a couple hundred words.”

I know someone who works for him who’s said many times that he has a vocabulary of only a couple hundred words. https://t.co/c8PWU5nMNO — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 28, 2020

The tweet comes off of a Trump quote via CNN’s Daniel Dale, in which the president responded to a question about George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died after an officer forcefully pinned him to the ground by kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

Trump on George Floyd: “I feel very, very badly. That’s a very shocking sight.” He adds, “That was a very, very bad thing that I saw. I saw it last night and I didn’t like it…what I saw was not good. Very bad.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 28, 2020

One online commuter snarked at Conway, noting that “16% of the words in this utterance” are the word “very” — six times in six sentences — prompting his response.

George Conway’s wife, Kellyanne, is a senior adviser to Trump. Their relationship has been a source of intense coverage thanks to George’s harsh criticism of the president.

Conway and Trump have been going back-and-forth frequently over the last month after the Lincoln Project, which Conway advises, aired several advertisements directed toward Trump and his Covid-19 response. On May 7, Trump’s campaign called the project members “scam artists,” while specifically targeting Conway.

“You’d think George Conway would get off the couch more often, given that he’s largely unemployed and his membership in Washington’s elite will expire the second President Trump leaves office,” a campaign email read.

Conway has frequently targeted Trump in his columns for the Washington Post, as well. He attacked the president in an opinion piece on May 6 entitled: “Trump went ballistic at me on Twitter. Here’s why he reacts with such rage.” Trump has not responded to Conway’s most recent jab.

